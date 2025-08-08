Kristi Noem Trolls, Vance Takes High Road After ‘South Park’ Targets Them in ICE Episode Roast

Comedy Central’s South Park returned after a week-long hiatus and set its sights on Vice President JD Vance, lampooning him as a gnome-sized sidekick of President Donald Trump and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a puppy-shooting attention hog hellbent on arresting illegal aliens from earth to heaven.

Both Noem and Vance responded by trolling and taking the high road, respectively.

Noem’s official X account posted “JOIN.ICE.GOV” on Friday. The site takes you to an ICE recruitment landing page that reads “America has been invaded by criminals and predators. We need YOU to get them out. You do not need an undergraduate degree.”

“You may be entitled to *up to these benefits: $50,000 Signing Bonus, $60,000 Student Loan Repayment, 25% Premium Pay,” the site says.

Vance, meanwhile, responded to a South Park X post, saying “Well, I’ve finally made it.”

The long-running satire show debuted its 27th season last month after more than two years off. It returned by touching President Donald Trump, Paramount, wokeness, liberals, amomg others.