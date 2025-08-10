Watch: Democrat Surrogate Jimmy Kimmel Sobs over ‘Repulsive’ Liberals Driving People Away from Democratic Party

Scolding Democrats are “repulsive” and driving people away from the very party they pledge to support, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel despaired during an appearance on the Sarah Silverman Podcast.

The two met Thursday and discussed cancel culture persisting on the left since President Donald Trump triumphantly returned to office and the fact the Democratic Party is drifting and leaderless with followers turning against each other.

Fox NEWS reports Silverman brought up how podcast host Joe Rogan has been attacked online for criticizing Trump’s second term after supporting him in the 2024 election. She called it “ironic” the party of “inclusivity” was “incredibly elitist.”

Firmly anti-Trump Kimmel, who campaigned for Democrats in the 2024 election, defended his party while agreeing that some progressive figures have turned people away.

“Yes. But it’s not- it’s not the party. It’s not the majority. It’s the loud voices that scare people from saying what they believe and make you think twice about a joke or whatever,” he declared.

“You know, a lot of their points are valid, but a lot of them are also just repulsive, in that they repel people,” Kimmel continued.

“They go like, ‘Oh, you’re no fun. I don’t want to be around you.’ And I think that if you had to boil it down to one thing, that’s kind of what it is.”

After “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s show was canceled in July, Trump predicted this week that Kimmel and fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon would be “next” to go off the air.