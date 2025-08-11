HBO’s John Oliver Fantasizes About Trump’s Funeral, Gives Tips on How to Evade ICE: ‘We Are in a Very Grim Moment’

Left-wing, British-born HBO talk show host John Oliver was fantasizing about President Donald Trump’s funeral on Sunday before encouraging his viewers to follow his tips, should they encounter immigration officers during raids or making arrests across the U.S.

Oliver went on a rant defending lawbreaking illegal immigrants and revealed his desire to protect criminal illegals during Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, and early in the segment he dreamed of President Trump’s death, saying he would like to hear the song, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” played at the president’s funeral.

After playing a video made by a local ICE office featuring the song, Oliver quipped, “Look, we all know this, but sometimes, it is worth reiterating: this White House is full of the pettiest little bitches imaginable. And while that video is obviously disgusting, on the plus side, I now know what song I want played at Trump’s funeral.”

“I know it will be hard to get in, but you can throw a Bluetooth speaker pretty far!” he added.

Later, after he ridiculed former Superman star Dean Cain for his efforts to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruit new officers. Oliver laid out his advice for budding Democrat insurrectionists who hope to obstruct legal immigration enforcement.

Oliver suggested people use their cell phones to record ICE arrests.

“Attorneys told us the only two things you should say to them are: ‘Am I free to leave?’ And ‘I want to speak to a lawyer.’ That’s it. You have the right to remain silent,” Oliver exclaimed. “And I recognize that in some cases you may be unable to help yourself from saying: ‘Didn’t you used to be Superman? I thought you died.’ … But that really is it.”

He went on to recommend several non-government activist groups for illegal aliens that viewers could contact to get information on how to obstruct immigration officials.

