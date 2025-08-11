Rapper T-Hood Shot Dead Following Dispute

Thirty-three-year-old Atlanta rapper T-Hood was shot Friday night and fatally wounded following “a dispute that led to gunfire,” according to WSB-TV.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the rapper was allegedly found wounded in a home in Gwinnett County after law enforcement was called around 7 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

TMZ noted that one person was detained in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide. T-Hood’s mother told TMZ that her son lived in the home in which he was shot.

Further details about the shooting are unknown and motive in the incident has yet to be revealed.

