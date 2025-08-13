Watch Live: Donald Trump Visits the Kennedy Center

Breitbart News

President Donald Trump visits the Kennedy Center to announce this year’s honorees on Wednesday, August 13.

Trump has worked to restore the reputation of the Kennedy Center since returning to the White House, both as a venue for great art instead of activism and renovating the actual building.

Acting President and Executive Director of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell posted on Tuesday that the president “saved the Kennedy Center”:

 

