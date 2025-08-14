Sharon Stone Defends ‘Middle American Values’: I Wouldn’t Have Survived, Be a Working Mom Who Raised Three Wonderful Men Without Them

Actress Sharon Stone defended middle American values in a recent interview on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying, “I wouldn’t have survived, I wouldn’t be a sober, healthy, working mom” who raised “wonderful young men” without them.

“I ended up raising three unbelievably wonderful young men, because I started out with wholesome, middle American values,” Stone told Meyers. “And now we’re in a place where these values are being considered incidental. They aren’t.”

“I wouldn’t have survived, I wouldn’t be a sober, healthy, working mom who was able to take three adopted kids — and do it by myself, with the help of wonderful nannies, if I didn’t come from grounded moral values,” the Casino star added, receiving applause from audience members.

Sharon Stone Confirms Euphoria Rumors, Has a Moral Code for the Villains She Plays Sharon Stone talks about having a moral code when it comes to the villains she plays onscreen, raising her three boys in consistently chaotic times and filming Nobody 2. Posted by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Stone went on to say, “We’ve been in difficult climates, my kids were off school during COVID, we all went through this,” adding, “Our kids are online, and then they’re confused about their value systems, you know, it’s been a complicated period to raise children.”

“And I see these pictures of them, all of us on the red carpet — I called them all last night, and we were all talking about it — and I just tell each one of them how proud I was of them, because I looked at them as individuals in that picture,” Stone said.

The Basic Instinct star said her children are “Grounded, centered, handsome,” and “organized,” reiterating, “I was so proud of them.”

“And I said to my youngest, ‘You know what, we did it.’ And he said, ‘Mom, we’re a family that weathered the storm,'” Stone said.

