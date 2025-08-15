Nolte: New Yorker’s Doreen St. Félix Deletes X Account After Racist Tweets Resurface

Doreen St. Félix, a staff writer at the far-left New Yorker, deleted her X account this week after a countless number of racist tweets were uncovered.

St. Félix, who’s been with the New Yorker since 2017, has not commented on her objectively racist views, views that not only denigrate an entire race of people based only on their skin color, but put forth an equally grotesque opinion that her own ethnicity awards her and those who look like her a racial supremacy.

What’s most revealing — this time about the state of our wretched legacy media — is that just a year or so after St. Félix openly expressed these racist and supremacist views, she was still hired by the New Yorker and even earned a place on Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

Here’s a short list of her greatest hits:

April 7, 2015: “tbh whiteness fills me with a lot of hate. can’t really be a prude about it anymore. i’m often angry and hateful about it.”

December 24, 2014: “I hate white men. You all are the worst. Go nurse your fucking Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women.”

June 4, 2015: “white people, who literally started a plague because they couldn’t wipe their asses, need never say they taught black people hygiene.”

January 13, 2015: “Of course white people don’t bathe. It’s in their blood. Their lack of hygiene literally started the bubonic plague, lice, syphilis, etc.”

March 10, 2015: “i would be heartbroken if i had kids with a white guy and they didn’t look phenotypically back. I want them to look like me, my parents.”

What put this mental mediocrity in the spotlight was a recent New Yorker piece describing Sydney Sweeney’s ad campaign for American Eagle blue jeans as one with a “trashy, dog-whistle atmosphere[.]” She went on to describe the overall campaign as “presentation of Americana as a zombie slop of mustangs, denim, and good genes [and] lowest-common-denominator stuff.”

Well, we now know who Doreen St. Félix really is, and although these supremacist tweets appear to have stopped once her career took off a decade ago, we can only assume she still holds these indefensible beliefs until she says different.

And rather than say different, after being caught, she ran away without a word … or any consequences.

Democrats sure got it good.

