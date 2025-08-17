A Russian model and former beauty queen has succumbed to her injuries after an elk smashed through the windshield of her car early last month.

Kseniya Alexandrova, 30, was in the car with her husband, Ilya, on a highway in Tver Oblast, Russia – the two married only four months before – when the several-hundred-pound animal jumped in front of their Porsche.

She had been in a coma with severe brain injuries, People and Russian news outlets reported.

Her husband, who was behind the wheel, survived.

“From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” Alexandrova’s husband explained, according to the report.

The accident occurred on July 5th as the couple were driving home from Rzhev. The former beauty queen was immediately unconscious after impact, the husband told reporters.

“Everything was covered in blood,” her husband said.

Other drivers stopped to help. But despite a quick response by emergency services and transport to a hospital in Moscow, the head trauma eventually proved fatal on August 12.

Alexandrova represented Russia in the Miss Universe pageant in 2017. According to US Weekly, she was also first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition that same year.

The model was also a practicing psychologist with a degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University, according to a 2022 post on her Instagram page. She was still working as a therapist up until the accident, US Weekly reported.

Alexandrova’s modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, shared the news of her death in a statement this week.

“Kseniya was bright [and] talented,” it read, translated from Russian in the People report. “She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone who was around. For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness and inner strength.”

