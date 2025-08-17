Video: James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Returns with John Cena in Bisexual Orgy

John Cena’s anti-superhero character Peacemaker came all the way out as bisexual, with season two of the Warner Bros. hit series featuring a bisexual orgy scene in a teaser trailer release this week.

After much delay, season two of the offbeat, comedic series is set to debut on HBO Max on August 21, three and a half years after season one hit the streamer. And plans are locked in that the next season will be upping the ante in outrageousness.

The season two opener will feature Cena’s bullet-headed superhero in a bisexual orgy scene, as revealed in the show’s teaser trailer.

Additionally, in a promo video, DC Studios co-head, director, and writer James Gunn — who also wrote all eight episodes of season two – clearly presented Cena’s Peacemaker character as bisexual.

“Alright, you can stop an alien invasion, but you’d have to eliminate one of these,” Gunn says. “A) an alien intruder disguised as a bald eagle; or B) your Tinder date for the night,” Gunn says smirking.

“I don’t think he would eliminate a bald eagle, and if he…had to eliminate a Tinder date, he would just go to Grindr and find another date. The great thing about Peacemaker is that all apps are welcome, all the time,” Cena replies.

The age-restricted, red-band trailer to the series also features the orgy scene in question in which Peacemaker’s sidekick, Vigilante (Adrian Chase), enters Peacemaker’s house to find a dozen naked men and women lying all around the living room, and it is clear Peacemaker was just involved in an orgy.

Vigilante is annoyed that he wasn’t invited to the orgy, and Peacemaker replies, “You don’t even seem that into sex.”

Season two is bringing back several actors from season one including, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Robert Patrick.

