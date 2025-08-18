‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Planned to Leave U.S. for Europe After Trump Beat Kamala

Actor Mark Hamill revealed that he planned to leave the United States after President Donald Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Hamill revealed to The Times that that he gave his longtime wife, Marilou Tork, the choice between “London or Ireland” after the election did not go as he had hoped

“She’s very clever. She didn’t respond right away but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country,’” Hamill said. “‘That son of a bitch,’ I thought. I’m not leaving.”

Hamill lamented “the bullying, the incompetence, the people in place” in the Trump administration, adding that the only way he can tolerate the situation is view it “like a thick, sprawling political novel” instead of reality. He ultimately decided against moving to England under the belief that there are “more honest, decent people” in the country than what meets the eye.

The actor went on to promote his upcoming movie, The Long Walk, as a critique on U.S. gun culture as well as a story about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Francis Lawrence, the director, understood what was troubling me,” he said. “American society is gun violence and it’s hard to get past that, but as I spoke to him I realized this is just the guy. He said he would have been surprised if I wasn’t troubled by it.”

Hamill then said ICE agents have been “brutalizing people, kneeling on their necks.”

“When I made the movie I wasn’t thinking in terms of it being timely but it’s proven to be just that,” he added.

