Nolte: After Deliberately Alienating Males, Desperate Disney Wants Them Back

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s open and seething hostility towards men and boys reaches back more than a decade. Franchise after franchise has been retooled, deconstructed, and woke-raped to tell young men they are a disease and to deliver sweet feelzzz to women and the LGBTEWWW crowd. And as we have seen at the box office, that approach has blown up in the groomer’s bigoted, smug, self-satisfied fat face.

Well, now the groomers at Disney have realized that was a crippling mistake. One look at the stock price, and suddenly Disney says it wants to return to normal. So, the word has gone forth that Disney once again wants to produce content for the young men they obviously hate so much.

Imagine that. Imagine, looking to attract the very demographic that made up a vast majority of your customer base for the last 50 years. What a concept! Boy, that’s genius!

From the far-left Variety:

Leadership at Walt Disney Studios has been pressing Hollywood creatives in recent months, multiple sources tell Variety, for movies that will bring young men back to the brand in a meaningful way. “Young men” is defined here by sources as ages 13-28, aka Gen Z. First, duh.

Oh, please, Variety and your “duh.” Your sole job is to ensure Hollywood sticks to the left-wing agenda, and as Disney sank into a decade-long abyss of box office flops and franchise-suicides, you never once said, Maybe Disney should stop alienating its core audience of young men, duh.

Why don’t you go ahead and “duh” my butt.

And I’m sorry, but I don’t buy the idea that Disney was looking to expand the fanbase to include girls and women. Girls and women already love these franchises. No, no, no, no, no…. Never forget that Disney is an evil, corrupt, and filthy rich company. This was never about expanding the audience. Rather, this was about Disney believing it could use the mighty propaganda power of motion and sound to reshape and reprogram the culture into something feminine and queer. And most unforgivably, that quest included the assassination of our children’s innocence through the targeting of little kids with gay sexualization.

Hand the reins of Star Wars over to a sexless, perfectly-perfect and dull, charisma-free Mary Sue named Rey.

Fail.

Have a sexless, mouthy woman shame and harass Indiana Jones for being Indiana Jones.

Fail.

Turn Marvel into a freak show filled with men-on-men necking and sexless, insufferable girlbosses running the show.

Fail. Fail. Fail. Fail. Fail.

Don’t get me started on Willow.

Fail.

The Force is female, y’all!

Man alive.

Everything Disney touched turned to woke. Disney purchased some of the greatest and most successful brands in history and deliberately sought to alienate, insult, and denigrate their loyal fan base, i.e., young men aged 13 to 28. And now they want them back…

This isn’t difficult… Here’s an eight-point plan to attract young men: 1) Hot chicks, 2) men who take charge, 3) adventures that capture the imagination, 4) no gay crap, 5) no politics), 6) respect the biological fact that men are problem solvers and women are nurturers, 6) bring back Steve McQueen-cool, 7) fire Kathleen Kennedy, and 8) stop purchasing franchises you hate.

Get a load of this guy…

“I never thought I’d say it,” the exec muses about the Magic Kingdom’s boy troubles despite its gem box of iconic IP, “but it looks like Disney is going to have to start trying.”

Oh, good job, exec. Way to exec exec. Those of us who live in the real world have only been saying that for a decade now. Way to capture the zeitgeist, dummy. Keep cashing those exec checks.

Personally, I don’t think Disney will ever change. Recapturing the goodwill and imagination of normal boys will mean a cultural shift these leftist groomers are genetically incapable of making.

Oh, there will be a lot of lip service about how this latest movie and this latest streaming service is aimed at boys, and boys will love it, and we’ve learned our lesson. No, That will be just another lie and another con to suck people into the same old woke, anti-male, anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Western Civilization, and anti-normal sexless garbage.

Young men want to look at hot chicks and live vicariously through cool guys tested by grand adventures.

No way does the Disney Grooming Syndicate have it in them to deliver that.

No way in hell.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.