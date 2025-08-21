‘South Park’ Obsesses over Trump’s Penis; Trolls Tech Bros, ChatGPT, D.C. Crime Crackdown

With the 27th season’s third episode, South Park is once again wallowing in its obsession over President Donald Trump’s penis. The show also excoriated Trump’s immigration policies and ridiculed his crackdown on D.C. crime, roasted ChatGPT, and trolled the tech bros.

The irreverent animated series’s third episode kicked off with Randy’s Tegridy Farms pot ranch being raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which took away all of Randy’s farm hands. The crisis sent Randy to ChatGPT to console himself over his marriage problems, but program soon convinced him to reform his business model.

Randy’s remaining employee is his beloved Towelie, and ChatGPT convinces Randy that he can reconstitute his business around the anthropomorphic towel. Randy and Towelie then dose themselves on ketamine and begin doling out a string of nonsense techie ideas to show how they can sell the farm of the future. But when Randy comes down off the drugs, he finds himself “in a hole.”

But, then the episode veers back to the show’s obsession with Trump being Satan’s boyfriend, and in the episode Satan is also using ChatGPT. In Satan’s case, he is using the program to figure out how to break up with Trump.

The episode shifts to Towelie visiting Washington D.C. to talk to Trump about Randy’s pot farm and D.C. is shown as being in the grip of a military takeover. Towelie is shocked to learn that Randy intended to give him to Trump as a gift to smooth the way for Randy’s business.

Regardless, Randy is still forced to shut down his business even as Towelie discovers his dire fate.

The episode’s final act takes viewers right back to Satan who works to dissuade Trump’s affections as the Prince of Darkness tells Trump he just wants to watch TV and have a conversation.

Then Towelie discovers he has become Satan’s new favorite hand towel and is told by Satan, “there’s no escaping” his fate.

South Park will return to Comedy Central with episode four in two weeks, on Sept. 3.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.