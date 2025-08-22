Apple TV+ Raises Monthly Price amid $1 billion Loses

Aug. 21 (UPI) — Apple TV+ subscribers who pay from month to month will have to pay more to continue streaming content on the premium service, but annual subscribers won’t be impacted.

Apple TV+ announced Thursday that its monthly subscription rate will rise to $12.99, which applies to current subscribers 30 days after their next monthly renewal date, CNBC reported.

New subscribers will have to pay the new rate after completing their seven-day trial period.

The monthly subscription price hike is the first for AppleTV since it raised that rate from to $9.99 from $6.99 in 2023.

The increase comes after The Information reported Apple TV+ was losing more than $1 billion annually despite having 45 million subscribers, according to CNBC.