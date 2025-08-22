‘Old Town Road’ Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalized After Half-Naked Assault on Officers

Police arrested rapper Lil Nas X on Thursday for assault after he was seen walking down the street in nothing more than his underwear and boots.

Video surfaced of the “Old Town Road” rapper walking down the street nearly naked while rambling incoherently. According to the NBC News, he assaulted police officers when confronted.

“The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard just before 6 a.m. after reports of a naked man,” noted NBC News. “Police said the man charged at officers when they arrived.”

“A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirmed to NBC News that the suspect was Montero Lamar Hill, otherwise known as Lil Nas X. Hill also punched an officer twice in the face during the encounter, according to the source,” added the outlet.

Police said in that the rapper was then “transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer.”

At the time of the arrest, officers were unsure if the rapper was under the influence of any substances.

“Come to the party,” the rapper was heard telling someone. “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down?” he said to another person.

Lil Nas X earned a name for himself through cheap publicity stunts and shock tactics like creating his own line of “Satan Shoes” as well as hanging himself on a cross in the cover art for his “J Christ” song.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” the rapper wrote in an all-caps post on X/Twitter, adding, “J CHRIST.”

