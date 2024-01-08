Rapper Lil Nas X Hangs on a Cross in ‘J Christ’ Cover Art

Rapper Lil Nas X revealed the cover art for his upcoming song, “J Christ,” which features imagery depicting himself hanging on a cross like Jesus.

Lil Nas X posted the cover art to social media on Monday, saying his new song is dedicated to “the man who had the greatest comeback of all time.”

The image shared in the post depicts the “That’s What I Want” rapper nailed to a cross, clad in only a yellow cloth around his waist while five people appear to struggle to erect the cross with ropes.

In another post, Lil Nas X shared a video depicting him nailed to a cross, which then shapeshifts into a Transformer-like body. The rapper included a link taking social media users to “BeginningIsNear.com,” where fans can pre-save his upcoming single.

The rapper’s new song is set to be released on Friday.

This is not the first time Lil Nas X has behaved in a manner that has made Christians raise their eyebrows.

In 2021, Lil Nas X unveiled “Satan Shoes,” which contained human blood, and were limited to 666 individually numbered pairs.

That same year, the controversial rapper was also seen sliding down a stripper pole into the depths of hell and giving Satan a lap dance in the music video for his song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

