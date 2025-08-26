Netflix Goes Down, Leaving Thousands of Subscribers Fuming: ‘Fix It,’ ‘Pay Attention’

Users of the streaming giant Netflix reported downed services on Tuesday for unexplained reasons.

Users shared reports of downed services on social media on Tuesday, with current stats showing over 10,000 reports.

According to Fox Houston, the website DownDetector showed that reports “started coming in around 6:15 p.m. ET.”

“As of 9:30 p.m., there were 11,569 reports of Netflix being down. Some users have since reported it has come back up for them, but it’s not fully functioning,” noted the outlet.

Netflix has more than 300 million paid subscriptions in 190 countries.

The streaming service has not issued a formal statement about the outage.

