Hollywood’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell AI Dilemma: Using Artificial Intelligence Can Kill or Catapult Your Career

Hollywood seems to have a don’t ask, don’t tell dilemma regarding the use of AI for creative purposes, with some saying it could make or break careers.

Speaking to Business Insider anonymously, five Hollywood insiders said that studios and companies have been looking for ways to integrate AI without angering the creative community.

“One documentary producer said they avoided weeks of work by using AI to produce a story treatment — or a detailed overview of a film project. The producer believes the time saved gave the final product an edge, but they fear potential consequences if their producing partners found out the treatment was made with AI,” noted the outlet.

The producer said that knowledge of having used Ai could be a “quick and short road to getting blackballed.”

“There’s a don’t-ask-don’t-tell use in Hollywood,” a second producer said of AI.

While the extent of AI use in Hollywood remains unknown at this time, Morgan Stanley recently predicted that the burgeoning technology could potentially cut costs by as much as 30%.

“Some prominent directors are exploring AI and calling on artists to be proactive in harnessing the tech’s possibilities. This year, Darren Aronofsky partnered with Google’s DeepMind to make short films using Google’s Veo video-generation tool,” noted the outlet. “Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron, after denouncing AI in 2023, joined Stability AI’s board in 2024 and said he wants to use AI to slash the cost of the big-effects movies he’s known for.”

Other use of AI like enhancing special effects and dubbing voices has become a more accepted practice in Hollywood, with most creatives objecting to its use as a creative tool.

“I worry that people won’t take the time to learn about the potential benefits to our business,” Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns told Business Insider. “If you reject it out of hand, you’re not going to move forward.”

