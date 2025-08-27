Nolte: Fascist ‘Vanity Fair’ Staffers Threaten Walkout over Proposed Melania Trump Cover

A bunch of fascist staffers are threatening to walk out if the far-left Vanity Fair puts First Lady Melania Trump on the cover.

“I will walk out the motherf***ing door, and half my staff will follow me,’ a mid–level editor told the Daily Mail about the proposal. This came just after news broke that there was an internal effort at Vanity Fair to convince the first lady to agree to a cover shoot.

“We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife,” the fascist added. “We’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right,” the fascist staffer added. “If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If … Melania [is] on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it.”

Under Anna Wintour, Melania Trump never once appeared on a Vanity Fair cover. Yes, for four years, Vanity Fair snubbed the most beautiful and graceful first lady of my lifetime—a first lady who also happens to be a former supermodel.

Michelle Obama made three appearances during her time as first lady.

Even the bland Jill Biden appeared twice when Joe Biden’s autopen was president.

Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have appeared on the cover.

The closest Melania got was the cover of Vanity Fair’s Mexico edition in 2017.

Wintour’s hand-picked replacement, Mark Guiducci, is apparently looking to make the publication a little less fascist and expand its appeal with what would be a no-brainer decision in a world not made insane by leftist white women.

If Guiducci is smart, which I doubt, he’ll use this situation to smoke out and then rid his staff of these insufferable and intolerant bullies.

Personally, I think these staffers hate Melania Trump because she’s an immigrant. What we’re seeing here is the worst kind of bigotry, xenophobia, and anti-immigrant hate, which should not be tolerated at any place of employment.

Vanity Fair obviously has a serious hate problem within its ranks and should waste no time in making the hater’s dream come true about a job at Trader Joe’s.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.