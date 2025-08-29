Rosie O’Donnell Fantasizes About Trump Dying in Trans School Shooter Rant: ‘It’s Coming to an End, He’s Not Doing Well’

Actress and former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell, who fled the United State after President Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in last November, went on a conspiracy theory-filled rant about the anti-Catholic trans Minneapolis school shooter that included her fantasizing about Trump’s death.

“When is enough enough America? Haven’t you have enough of Donald Trump? The Heritage Foundation? All their bullshit? He’s their puppet,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video posted Thursday. “But guess what? It’s coming to an end,” she continued, adding “he’s not doing well.”

“Whether physically, emotionally, spiritually. Or all of them wrapped up into one. He’s not doing well,” the league of Our Own star said. “He wants to get into heaven. I find that comical.”

“Hope you’re planning on protesting and resisting all of this administration’s bullshit. It gets thicker every day. Get your hip boots on people. We’re going to be overwhelmed with his bullshit,” O’Donnell said. “And remember, he lies all the time. He only lies […] and when he tells on himself like you’re not gonna need to vote again after this election, believe him. I think he’s not going to allow voting in the midterms.”

“I think what he’s doing now, going to all these Democratic cities, is too. Declare martial law. During martial law, we can’t have elections. I think that’s what he’s doing. Project 2025. If you haven’t read it, you should. It’s your duty as an American, I think. And once you have, you should do something.”

Elsewhere in her diatribe, the former The View co-host falsely claimed the anti-Catholic trans Minneapolis school shooter “was a Republican MAGA person.”

