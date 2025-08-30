Eric Idle, 82, Asks His Daughter, 35, Which Monty Python Jokes Are Offensive to Modern Audiences

Comedy legend Eric Idle, an original founder of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has been running jokes by his Millennial daughter to see which ones would be offensive now.

Speaking with BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, Idle said that his upcoming tour of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live! will not feature some of his famous Monty Python tracks because his 35-year-old daughter, Lily Idle, deemed them offensive.

“Sometimes I’ll ask my daughter or my goddaughter,” Idle say. “I’ll say, ‘Can I say these things?’ And they’ll say, ‘Yeah, that’s okay,’ or not.”

“I don’t worry about [being cancelled],” Idle added. “I’m not saying terribly controversial things; I’m trying to make them laugh. You can’t sing some of my songs [now]. You can’t sing ‘I Like Chinese,’ you can’t do that anymore. So there’s one or two songs. But I write new ones, which is quite a nice challenge.”

As noted by Metro, the song’s lyrics include, “I like Chinese / they only come up to your knees,’ and, ‘They’re cute and they’re cuddly and they’re ready to please.’”

“‘I Like Chinese’ was performed during O2 variety show Monty Python Live (Mostly) as recently as in 2014, and last year Eric performed a partial version on January 18 for San Francisco Skrechfest, though it isn’t clear which bits were omitted,” Metro added.

Idle appreciated the staying power of his most famous song, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” and was even moved by the fact that people feature it at funerals.

“I find that very moving. It really pleases me that people choose it at a very solemn and sad moment in their lives,” he said.

Idle previously told The Daily Show that comedians should be more thoughtful in the modern age.

“You can’t be hip and cool and all that at 81. But you can’t be unthoughtful. You must be mindful of what people are thinking,” Idle said. “My job is to make them laugh. And I like to hear them laugh — I think it’s a sickness.”

Idle has not said if he still supports the famous “Loretta” joke from Monty Python’s Life of Brian, in which he plays a man desiring to become a woman during ancient times.

