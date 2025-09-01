Snoop Dogg Rep: Rapper’s Comments Responding to ‘Lightyear’ Backlash Are ‘Fake’

Snoop Dogg’s representative says the rapper’s comments responding to backlash over his criticism of the lesbian kiss scene in Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear film are “fake.”

A representative for Snoop Dogg told the Hollywood Reporter that previous comments attributed to the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper are “fake.”

As Breitbart News reported, Snoop Dogg has faced backlash among woke activists after he criticized a gay kiss in the 2022 animated film, Lightyear, noting that he had felt uncomfortable watching the film with his grandchild.

“Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” the rapper said at the time. “It fucked me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” Snoop Dogg added. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Of course, the “Gin and Juice” rapper promptly received backlash from woke, LGBTQIA2S+ activists, with news outlets falsely reporting over the weekend that he responded to the attacks by saying, “my bad” and insisting “all my gay friends” know he supports the LGBTQ community.

Snoop Dogg’s representative, however, says the follow-up remarks attributed to the rapper are “fake.”

It remains unclear who is behind the comments falsely attributed to the rapper.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.