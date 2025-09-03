Stephen King: Trump ‘Probably Started the Rumor He’s Sick or Dead’ to Boost Press Conference Ratings

Author Stephen King took to the leftist echo chamber social media platform BlueSky to float the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump “probably started the rumor he’s sick or dead” to boost his press conference ratings.

“Trump is a hell of a carny pitchman, I have to give him that. When a ton of people tune in, he’s going to say he’s sending troops to Chicago,” King said.

Trump is a hell of a carny pitchman, I have to give him that. When a ton of people tune in, he’s going to say he’s sending troops to Chicago. Probably started the rumor he’s sick or dead himself. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) September 2, 2025 at 10:21 AM

“Probably started the rumor he’s sick or dead himself,” the “Salem’s Lot” author added.

While King baselessly claims that Trump spread rumors about himself, it had actually been leftists who were fantasizing about the president’s death over the weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, leftists spread groundless rumors online overnight Friday and into Saturday morning that President Trump had died.

The audience of Stephen Colbert’s soon-to-be-canceled The Late Show, meanwhile, booed upon hearing that President Donald Trump “is very much alive.”

The president reacted by trolling leftists, informing them that he has “never felt better.”

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding, “Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!”

