Leftists spread baseless rumors online overnight Friday and into Saturday morning that President Donald Trump was dead.

Phrases including “Trump Is Dead” and “Please Let It Be True” trended on social media and many celebrated the fake news:

One social media user wrote in a post, “if trump is dead i will give 50 dollars to anyone who likes this tweet,” along with a photo of the president:

Someone else shared a gif of what appeared to be a cult ritual with the words “TRUMP IS DEAD OR ON THE VERGE OF DEATH” repeated over and over:

However, Trump was photographed Saturday leaving the White House on his way to Virginia to play golf, Newsweek reported.

The outlet said the rumors started after he had not been seen in public for several days. The report continued:

False rumors about Trump’s death had previously circulated across social media. According to Grok, X’s AI powered chatbot, posts speculating about Trump had acquired over 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning. As of 9:15 a.m. ET on Saturday ‘#whereistrump’ was the sixth most popular trending topic on X in the United States.

Meanwhile, video footage reportedly shows the president heading out to play golf:

After the leftist rumor mill began churning, Trump’s supporters shared their thoughts in social media posts.

“After 2 hours of sleep, @realDonaldTrump scrolls the psycho, sociopathic, leftest death cult posts, smiles while thinking, ‘I’m just getting started bitches!'” one person wrote:

“Who started the TrUmP iS dEaD nonsense? You wanna know where is Trump, he’s right where he’s always been…rent free in empty heads,” another user stated:

“People really celebrating and saying Trump is Dead. Y’all are showing your true colors. Then again you celebrate the ending of children’s lives, so I don’t know why I expected differently!” yet another person said.

Following the first assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, Trump said during his speech at the Republican National Convention, “There was blood pouring everywhere, and, yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side,” per Breitbart News.

After the aborted attempt on his life in Florida–the second–the president affirmed in September that his will remained unbroken and that God spared his life.

“These encounters with death have not broken my will, they have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on earth to make America great again for all Americans, to put America first,” he stated.