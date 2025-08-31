President Donald Trump trolled leftists who questioned where he was and spread baseless rumors on social media of his death over the weekend, informing them that he has “never felt better.”

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!”

In a post on X, Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded to a post of Trump’s on Truth Social in which he threatened to send in federal support if the crime in Chicago was not addressed. In his post, Pritzker asked Trump for “proof of life.”

“Why don’t you send everyone proof of life first?” Pritzker wrote, adding that Chicago does not want him there.

One person on X wrote, “if trump is dead i will give 50 dollars to anyone who likes this tweet.”

“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen publicly in 3 days,” Harry Sisson, a Gen Z Democrat influencer, wrote in a post. “The White House press pool didn’t see him once today. He has no public events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. Where is Donald Trump???”

“Has Trump been seen on camera since Tuesday?” another person asked.

Reagan Reese, the White House correspondent for the Daily Caller, responded to the claims that Trump was “sick or dead” because he allegedly had not “been seen in a few days,” adding that she had been with him on Friday afternoon.

“I wake up to see people freaking out that Trump’s sick or dead or something because he hasn’t been seen in a few days,” Reese wrote. “I was with the president yesterday afternoon. I interviewed him for an hour.”

The New York Post reported that Trump was seen “leaving the White House” on Sunday morning and arriving at Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC, located in Sterling, Virginia.