Police Identify Body Found in a Pool of Blood at Burning Man as Hunt for Killer Continues

Sept. 4 (UPI) — The body of man found in a pool of blood Saturday in Nevada’s Black Rock City during the Burning Man alternative art scene festival has been identified, authorities said, as they continue to search for a suspect.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the Washoe Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of the Burning Man homicide as Vadim Kruglov, 37, of Washington State.

“Our sincerest condolences form the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office go out to Vadim Kruglov’s family for this tragic loss,” it said in a statement, adding the deceased’s family have been notified.

Police were notified at about 9:14 p.m. PDT Saturday of “a male subject lying in a pool of blood” at a Black Rock City campsite, according to the sheriff’s office, which said that when deputies arrived to the scene they “found a single White adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased.”

Black Rock City is a temporary settlement in the Back Rock Desert area in northwest Nevada, about 90 miles north of Reno, which exists for only one week during the Burning Man festival. Tens of thousands attend every year.

Authorities continue to search for Kruglov’s killer, and has called on the public for assistance, asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact them immediately.

“At this time, no information is too small to disregard, so do not hesitate to contact my office,” Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement.

Burning Man said Kruglov was a Russian national, and that it is doing everything it can to help the sheriff’s office investigation.

“Burning Man Project extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Kruglov’s loved ones as they prepare to return him home to Russia,” Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, said in a statement.

“We also extend our compassion to our wider community of participants, volunteers and staff alike. Together, we strive to uphold the values at the heart of the Burning Man community.”