‘South Park’ Features Donald Trump Impregnating Satan in Tariff and Labubu Lampooning Episode

On Wednesday, South Park returned after a two-week break to attack President Trump again in an episode that featured several animated Fox News hosts surmising on air that the president may be “fucking Satan.”

“Your wife, Melania, has been staying in New York and away from the White House,“ South Park’s Peter Doocy character said in a press conference with President Trump, adding, “Well, what Fox News really wants to know is: Are you fucking Satan?”

Characters went on to ask the question continuously throughout the episode.

Near the end of the episode, Satan announced that he was pregnant with Trump’s baby, which was then celebrated by the animated Fox News hosts, before cutting to Kid Rock to get the musician’s reaction.

“I just honestly didn’t think the president was fucking Satan, but now, knowing that he has been this whole time, I’m just so happy,” Kid Rock said.

Notably, the phrase “fucking Satan” was so overused, that it appeared to double as a suggestion that the South Park characters were accusing the president of being Satan himself.

The episode also takes aim at President Trump’s tariff policy, using the duties to explain the increasing price of the wildly popular Labubus doll, which are causing a demon-induced hysteria that’s taken over elementary-age girls across South Park.

As Breitbart News reported, South Park attacked Trump in its Season 27 premiere, which featured the president sleeping with satan.

The show also attacked U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

