Woke’s Not Dead: Transgender Model Returns as Victoria’s Secret Angel for 2025 Runway Show

Woke isn’t dead yet! Alex Consani, a man who identifies as female, is celebrating becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel for a 2025 runway show.

“Can’t stop smiling! So happy to have the opportunity to shoot with the baddest group of girls and the best team there is!” Consani said in a Wednesday Instagram post, sharing a behind-the-scenes series of images from his latest Victoria’s Secret photoshoot — including a package for a “tuck kit” meant to minimize the visibility of his genitals.

As Breitbart News reported, Consani first took to the lingerie brand’s catwalk last year, becoming one of the first transgender individuals to be featured in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, alongside fellow trans model Valentina Sampaio.

Last year, Consani — who, in addition to Victoria’s Secret, has also appeared on runways for Chanel and Stella McCartney — also became the first transgender nominee to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” he said at the event, eliciting applause from audience members.

Watch Below:

“But I can’t accept this award without thinking of those that came before me, and specifically the black trans women that really fought for this space that I’m in tonight,” Consani added.

Consani went on to thank his parents for supporting him after he told them at the mere age of 12 that he wanted to get involved in the modeling industry.

“And that’s something that I think a lot of other parents of trans children should follow,” the trans model added.

Consani became popular on TikTok, where he currently boasts more than six million followers. After signing a contract with IMG Models in 2019, the trans model made his catwalk debut for Tom Ford in 2021.

The winner of Model of the Year is decided by a panel of industry members, along with the result of a public vote. Contestants for the award include those who are considered to have “dominated the industry” along with having made a “global impact” within the last twelve months.

In 2023, black transgender model Kai-Isaiah Jamal was one of the nominees for Model of the Year, but plus-size model Paloma Elsesser ultimately became the winner.

