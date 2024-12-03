Video: Transgender Alex Consani Wins ‘Model of the Year’

Alex Consani has become the first transgender to win Model of the Year. “I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” the trans model said.

The 21-year-old — who has appeared on runways for Chanel, Stella McCartney, and Victoria’s Secret — was announced Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

Fashion Awards called Consani “a trailblazing top model and influencer known for her distinct look, vibrant personality, and role as a leading voice in the fashion industry,” adding that the transgender individual has been modeling since the age of 12, and quickly gained “attention for her striking features and unique presence.”

In his acceptance speech for Model of the Year, Consani told a star-studded audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London that the win meant a “big step in the right direction,” according to a report by CNN.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Consani added. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

Consani became popular on TikTok, where he boasts more than four million followers. The transgender model also signed a contract with IMG Models in 2019, and made his catwalk debut for Tom Ford in 2021.

The Model of the Year award is reportedly decided upon via the opinion of an industry panel, along with the result of a public vote. Contestants include those who are considered to have “dominated the industry,” as well as made a “global impact” within the last 12 months.

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” Consani noted during his acceptance speech, adding, “But I can’t accept this award without thanking those that came before me, and specifically the black trans women that really fought for this space.”

Notably, black transgender model Kai-Isaiah Jamal was one of the nominees for 2023’s Model of the Year, but plus-size model Paloma Elsesser ultimately became the winner.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.