Actor-Comedian Jon Reep Arrested, Charged with Ten Counts of Child Sexual Exploitation

Actor and comedian Jon Reep was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Hickory, North Carolina, earlier this year.

On Friday, the Hickory Police Department announced Reep’s April 2025 arrest on Facebook, writing that they had “received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that concerned child sexual abuse material.”

“During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the account associated with this cyber tip belonged to Jonathan David Reep, 53, of Hickory,” the police department revealed.

“The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the location linked to the IP address from the cyber tip,” the department explained, adding, “Electronic devices were seized during the execution of the search warrant and digital forensic analysis of these devices and other online communications were completed.”

The case was then submitted to the Catawba County District Attorney’s office and was later presented to the Grand Jury of Catawba County September 2, the Hickory Police Department said.

After that, a true bill indictment was issued for Reep for the charges of one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the police department added.

Reep, best known for saying “That thing got a Hemi?” in 2000s Dodge commercials, has “received a $260,000 secured bond and was transported to the Catawba County Detention Facility,” authorities said.

The actor has since posted the $260,000 bond and has been released, a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly on Saturday.

Reep, who won Season 5 of NBC’s stand-up competition series Last Comic Standing in 2007, has also appeared on the sitcom Rodney as Gerald Bob, and in episodes of Good Luck Charlie, Eastbound & Down, Black-ish, and Jane the Virgin.

The actor’s most recent television appearance was in a 2024 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

