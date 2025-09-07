Rosie O’Donnell Promotes IG Post Calling Netanyahu a ‘Mass Murderer’ and Trump a ‘Child Rapist’

Actress and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell has continued her long line of recent attacks on President Donald Trump, calling him a “child rapist” in a social media post she promoted at the same time smearing Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “mass murderer.”

The left-wing agitator went public with the vile, spittle-flecked allegations on Saturday across Instagram:

O’Donnell’s insults came barely 48-hours after she joined former CNN anchor Jim Acosta’s podcast and went on a conspiracy theory-filled rant about Trump, claiming he’s “suffering from dementia” and “heart disease,” as Breitbart News reported.

She further claimed Trump gave convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “a billion dollars over the time of their friendship.”

Her diatribes come just days after the president said he’s “giving serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

O’Donnell – who lives in Ireland after self-deporting – previously suggested Trump watch musicals “so he can actually learn” about Founding Fathers and the gay community.

“Fascism has taken hold in the United States,” she fearmongered while attending a Christina Aguilera’s Burlesque musical in London.

O’Donnell also attacked Trump over CBS canceling Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, declaring, “We’re on the precipice of full-blown fascism in the United States.”