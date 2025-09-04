Trump: ‘I Am Giving Serious Consideration’ to Revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is “giving serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship despite her being a natural born U.S. citizen.

The president made his announcement via his social media platform Truth Social.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!!” he wrote.

The White House social media account reposted his Truth Social statement.

The president was doubling down on a previous proposal to revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship this past July.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote at the time.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1967 that a U.S. citizen can only lose their citizenship under the clause of the 14th Amendment if they voluntarily relinquishing it.

Rosie O’Donnell recently made headlines when she accused the shooter at a Minneapolis Catholic School of being “MAGA” despite the shooter’s identity as a transgender who specifically wrote, “Kill Donald Trump” on a rifle magazine. O’Donnell later apologized.

I know a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” O’Donnell began. “I didn’t go online and haven’t seen them ’til today, but you are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.”

“I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of….. you know, NRA loving kind of gun people,” O’Donnell continued. “Anyway, the truth is, I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry, this is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”