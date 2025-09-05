Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Says Trump Is a ‘Serial Pedophile Rapist’ Who ‘Paid a Billion of Dollars to Jeffrey Epstein’

Actress and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell joined former CNN anchor Jim Acosta’s podcast and went on a conspiracy theory-filled rant about President Donald Trump, claiming he’s “suffering from dementia” and “heart disease” and claiming Trump gave convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “a billion dollars over the time of their friendship.”

“We do know why. We all know why. He paid a billion dollars to Jeffrey Epstein over the time of their friendship. A billion dollars. He wrote in his birthday book here’s to all the secrets. If this were an Angela Hansberry Murder She Wrote, people would be ‘It’s too obvious,” O’Donnell told Acosta when he asked “why his names appears multiple times in the Epstein files.”

“He is guilty as sin. Before he brings more troops into Chicago and harasses more brown-skin people; before he breaks more of the Constitute apart; before he starts having people get killed, we have to do something about him, America,” she continued. “It’s time for every person with a platform to speak out about it. Now or never.”

“How dare he?” O’Donnell said, responding to Acosta mentioning President Trump calling the media feeding frenzy around the Epstein files a “hoax.”

“For every child that was ever raped by a grown man, how dare he. We are mighty. One in three girls suffered child sex abuse. One in five boys. Those are the statics, America. Wake up. Wake up! Our president is a serial pedophile rapist. And that’s what he is,” O’Donnell said, offering now evidence to her claim, adding “in America, you’re allowed to have an opinion. That’s what our country was founded on.”

Her diatribe comes just days after President Trump said he’s “giving serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.