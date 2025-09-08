Billy Porter Sepsis Diagnosis Forces ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway to Close Early

(UPI) — Illness has forced Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter to immediately depart the Broadway revival of the musical Cabaret.

“Come hear the music play. Final performance September 21,” the show’s X feed said Sunday.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production. His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule. Marty Lauter and David Merino will perform as Emcee for the final 2 weeks. Performance schedule to be announced.”

Porter, 55, is known for his roles in Kinky Boots and Pose.

He was slated for a 13-week engagement in Cabaret that was supposed to run through Oct. 19.

