Mark Hamill Feels ‘Really Ashamed’ America Elected Trump Twice

Actor Mark Hamill feels “really ashamed” America elected President Donald Trump twice, calling himself a “minority” in his own country.

Hamill expressed his feelings about Trump during an appearance on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

“It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got reelected, that’s on us,” Hamill said. “That’s where I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others. And it proved I was wrong. I’m in the minority in my own country.”

The Star Wars actor’s views reflect sentiments he shared after the Republican president’s re-election in November 2024.

“They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in,” he wrote on X after the election.

In his interview with Maron, Hamill recalled filming the Disney Star Wars sequels during the 2016 election and how embarrassed he felt.

“It was odd because when we were doing one of the sequels was the first time Hillary was running against him, and English people on the crew would come up to me and say, like, ‘Mark, why do Americans love Donald Trump so much?’” Hamill recalled. “And I’m going, ‘I don’t know a single person who can stomach him.’”

Hamill said he quasi-appreciated Trump’s showmanship prior to 2011 when he began to publicly question former President Barack Obama’s birthplace.

“I used to think, when I was living in New York doing theater, he was amusing to me. What’s not funny about a blowhard egomaniac with zero self-awareness?” Hamill said. “He was a buffoon. But what turned me on a dime was in 2011 when he went on the birther thing, which was interesting because that was his first foray into politics and he got a great response from that. Oh, I’m appealing to the racists and the conspiracy theorists.”

