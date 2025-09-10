Trans DC Comics Writer Gretchen Felker-Martin Celebrates Charlie Kirk Assassination: ‘Thoughts and Prayers You Nazi Bitch’

DC Comics writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, who reportedly defended Hamas after the Islamist group murdered hundreds of innocent music festival-goers on October 7th and praised Bin Laden after 9/11, has celebrated the cold-blooded murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch,” Felker-Martin wrote in a post on X. Felker-Martin followed that post up with another, saying “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.” The posts were captured by author Jon Del Arroz.

StopAntisemitism unveiled a deep dive report on Felker-Martin on August 31, highlyghing the DC Comics writer as its Antisemite of the Week.

Cosmicbook.new reported details about Felker-Martin’s with at DC Comics.

“Felker-Martin contributed a short story in Harley Quinn #41, released in June 2024. A year later, in June 2025, DC Comics announced that she would helm a new ongoing Red Hood comic aimed at mature readers,” the outlet wrote.

Kirk was shot Wednesday during the question and answer portion of an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University. He was surrounded by spectators when a bullet hit him in the neck. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

FBI director Kash Patel said a suspect that was in custody in connection with Kirk’s assassination had been interrogated and released. As of this writing, Kirk’s killer is still at large.

