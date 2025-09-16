Kamala Harris to Appear on ‘The View’ Year After Disastrous Campaign Appearance

Former vice president and two-time presidential contest loser Kamala Harris is set to return to ABC’s The View next Tuesday nearly a year after last appearing on the show.

Harris made a last ditch appearance on the far-left day-time talk show to flog her failing presidential campaign in October of 2024, only weeks before the November election, but it was all to no avail because she lost the election in a landslide.

Now the former veep is set to return to the show to flog her upcoming book, “107 Days,” in which she reportedly slags her former boss, Joe Biden, and his White House staffers and blames them in part for her huge electoral loss.

Harris is set to guest on The View on Sept. 23.

Chief moderator Whoopi Goldberg told viewers on Tuesday that Harris would be gracing the table on the following week. “She’ll be here, we’ll be here, I hope you’ll join us all, because we want to hear what she has to say,” Goldberg said.

Many felt that Harris’ last appearance on the show helped torpedo her campaign. For instance, at one point the gaggle asked her what she would do differently than Joe Biden had done, she couldn’t think of a thing.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she said after being asked what she would do differently than Biden had.

She then went on to claim she was part of all of Biden’s disastrous decision.

“And I’ve been part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she claimed. “The work that we have done, for example, capping the cost of insulin at $35 for our seniors something I care deeply about, a allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and bring the cost of prescription medication down for seniors, but my intention is to expand that for Americans. The work we have done to invest in American industries, whether it be in terms of manufacturing and creating 800,000 new jobs around manufacturing. Those were all a shared priority.”

Harris will also appear in prime time for the fist time in nearly a year by appearing on the extremist, left-winger Rachel Maddow Show on the day before her shot on The View next week.

