Kamala Harris Mocked for Writing ‘Word Salad’ Book About Failed 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday her memoir about her time on the campaign trail after former President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Harris said her forthcoming book will give readers a behind-the-scenes look at her experience “leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

The book, titled “107 Days,” is set for release on September 23.

Harris said she wrote it “with candor and reflection” and believes, “There is value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.”

Her video announcement drew widespread criticism from social media users. One person replied, “How are you not embarrassed to have run one of the worst presidential campaigns in history? You literally had rappers twerking at your events.”

“You wrote a book? You couldn’t make it through a speech without the teleprompter but you want people to believe you wrote a book?” someone else commented, while another person said, “A book full of word salad. A must read, I’m sure.”

In late July 2024, the Associated Press (AP) reported that Biden announced he was dropping out of the race after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, who went on to win the presidency a second time in a historic comeback.

The AP article said Biden “did not immediately throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s instant favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago.”

In October, Harris suggested during a 60 Minutes interview that she was “elected” the Democrat Party nominee, but a Breitbart News fact check found her statement to be misleading.

“Harris, though she won the majority of delegates to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in Democrat primary process,” the outlet said.

Trump recently accused Harris’s campaign of breaking the law over alleged payments to celebrities including Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey for their endorsements, Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

In a post on his Truth Social, the president said, “YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT,” Trump continued. “IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Meanwhile, Harris recently ruled out a run for California governor in 2026, and Biden reportedly sold his presidential memoir for $10 million.