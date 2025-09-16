Robert Redford, Legendary Actor, Environmental Activist, Dead at 89

Robert Redford, legendary Hollywood actor, director and environmental activist, has died. He was 89.

Redford was known for films including Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and The Sting Redford. He was also one of the founders of the Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent U.S. film festival.

The actor’s publicist Cindi Berger said he died Tuesday at his home “at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved.”

“He will be missed greatly,” Berger said, adding that the family are requesting privacy.

More to come…