George Takei: Trump Employing ‘Nazi Playbook’ to Exploit Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Actor George Takei accused President Donald Trump and his allies of employing a Nazi playbook to exploit the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

The Star Trek actor made his claim when sharing a Substack article on BlueSky with the headline, “Is Charlie Kirk Their Reichstag Moment?”

“After Charlie Kirk’s murder, Trump and his allies wasted no time crafting an insidious and baseless narrative: that the left is violent, the right is under siege, and only they can restore order,” exclaimed Takei. “Sound familiar? The Nazis tried the same playbook.”

The article written by The Big Picture essentially accused the Trump administrating of exploiting the assassination of Charlie Kirk to institute a nationwide crackdown on Democrats, not just left-wing extremists tied to domestic terrorist outlets.

The Trump regime is sure acting like it’s found its “Reichstag” moment. That of course refers to the burning of the Reichstag parliament building in Germany in 1933, an incident the Nazi Party then used to justify suspension of civil liberties and an authoritarian takeover. In the United States in 2025, the current regime’s “Reichstag moment” is the murder of right-wing provocateur, Charlie Kirk.

While the article attempted to paint Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, of having no ideology, evidence presented on Tuesday appeared to show that he, at the very least, wanted to kill Charlie Kirk for his political views, which he described as “hateful.”

“Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, left behind a message for his transgender roommate/partner in which he admitted shooting Kirk and said, ‘I had enough of his hatred,'” Breitbart News reported on Tuesday. “Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray read the entire message during a live television broadcast.”

In the message, Robinson allegedly confessed he killed having “had enough of his hatred.”

“Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it,” he allegedly wrote.

Robinson then closed the message with a thought about his father becoming “pretty diehard MAGA.”

“Since Trump got into office, my dad has been pretty diehard MAGA. I’m gonna turn myself in willingly. One of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff. Again, you are all I worry about love. Don’t take any interviews or make any comments. If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent,” he said.

