Sinclair Broadcasting Group Suspends Jimmy Kimmel Broadcasts, to Air Charlie Kirk Tribute in His Time Slot

Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the nation’s largest ABC affiliate group, has suspended all broadcasts of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show while calling on ABC and FCC to “take additional action.”

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar are pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after he suggested the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Shortly after ABC announced the suspension, Sinclair Inc. Vice Chairman Jason Smith released a statement rebuking Kimmel’s comments as “inappropriate and deeply insensitive.”

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair announced that ABC stations will “air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! time slot.”

Sinclair further called on ABC to demonstrate commitment to “professionalism and accountability” while calling upon Kimmel to issue a “direct apology to the Kirk family.”

“Furthermore, Sinclair asks Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA,” the statement said. “Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.”

