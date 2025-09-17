FCC Head Brendan Carr: Nexstar Did ‘Right Thing’ Suspending Jimmy Kimmel Broadcasts After He Spread Disinformation on Charlie Kirk Assassination

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr said Nexstar did “the right thing” suspending broadcasts of Jimmy Kimmel’s show after he suggested the assassin of conservative commenator Charlie Kirk may have been a Trump supporter.

“I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing,” Brendan Carr told The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values”

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar are pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after he suggested the assassin may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating the assassin influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Prior to the suspension, FCC chair Brendan Carr said ABC, owned by Disney, could have its license revoked.

“[This] appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into the narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or Republican-motivated person,” Carr said. “What people don’t understand is that the broadcasters … have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest. When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

