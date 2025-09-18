Hollywood Celebrities Rushing to Defend Jimmy Kimmel for Lying About Charlie Kirk’s Killer Were Silent When Conservatives Got Cancelled for Less

A long line of left-wing celebrities and members of the Hollywood elite have jumped to their social media to decry ABC’s decision to shelve comedian Kimmy Kimmel after her spread disinformation about Charlie Kirk’s killer on his ratings-challenged late-night show. None of these supposed “free speech” advocates spoke up when conservatives were cancelled for far less.

Several celebrities, comedians, and others who still have an X account, blasted ABC’s decision and urged people to stand up for the biased, far-left, late-night talk show host.

Two members of the Hollywood elite decried this supposed attack on Kimmel’s free speech and both made sure their comments were limited or on mute so people couldn’t respond. Ben Stiller insisted Kimmel’s trouble “isn’t right,” and extremist, left-wing actress Sophia Bush outright said she was muting her own post so she didn’t have to see opposing ideas.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia urged fellow comedians to rally behind Kimmel to support his free speech.

Other actors and celebrities jumped to their left-wing bubble social media outlet BlueSky to vent their bile at ABC and conservatives.

Extreme leftist actor Jon Cryer claimed that the U.S. has become an “authoritarian state,” without noting that the U.S. government played no part in ABC’s decision to shelve Kimmel’s show.

Kathy Griffin, who was castigated for advocating for the beheading of Donald Trump, told her fans that “it is very important to have Jimmy Kimmel‘s back right now.”

Be vocal.

Be an ideological consumer.

Money is all their crowd cares about. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin.bsky.social) September 17, 2025 at 8:53 PM

Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow called the ABC decision “pure fascism.”

Canceling Stephen Colbert and now Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert – and Matthew Dowd is horrendous- and pure fascism. Shame on those networks for caving We have a right to freedom of speech and we want it back. This is textbook fascism. [image or embed] — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) September 17, 2025 at 8:25 PM

Funnyman actor Nick Offerman used his BlueSky account to repost the outraged message released by the Writers Guild of America.

Actress Jean Smart said on Instagram that she is “horrified” over Kimmel’s cancellation.

Happy Days star Henry Winkler insisted that Kimmel’s “insights are important.”

West Wing star Joshua Malina said he stands with Kimmel.

Comedian Alex Edelman blasted “cancel culture” in his post.

Actor Josh Gad jumped to his Threads account to exclaim, “I see we are at the passive participation of authoritarianism now. God help us all.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes told her Instagram followers that she was scheduled to appear on the late-night show Wednesday night.

“Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy,” Sykes said in her video.

There are many others, too, who jumped to their social media in mock outrage over Kimmel. And yet, not one of these famous folks stuck up for Roseanne Barr, Tony Hinchliffe, Shane Gillis, Gina Corano, Kevin Hart, or a slew of others in the entertainment industry who the left rose up en masse to cancel because of a joke they once told or because of their political ideals.

Roseanne Barr, who ABC literally tried to destroy because of her center right political ideals, blasted these people on her X account, writing, “Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like.”

Alex Bruesewitz reminded everyone that all these same usual suspects tried to destroy the career of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for making a joke about Puerto Rico during a Trump rally in 2024.

Few in Hollywood stood up for actress Gina Carano who was fired by Disney for offering rather anodyne conservative opinions on social media. And almost no one stood up for Kevin Hart when the Oscars booted him because he made jokes about gays a decade previously.

