Rosie O’Donnell Joins Dump Disney Campaign: ‘Boycott ABC and Their Advertisers’

Left-wing comedian and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell is urging her 1.1 million Instagram followers to boycott Disney after the company suspended Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely following remarks Kimmel made on his ABC broadcast, spreading disinformation about Charlie Kirk’s killer, calling him part of “the MAGA gang.”

“Boycott ABC And Disney And Their Advertisers,” reads the meme O’Donnell shared to her followers on Instagram over the weekend. Disney owns ABC.

One of the thousands of replies to O’Donnell’s posts read “I’ve been watching GMA and Live with Kelly for years and this week was the first time I didn’t! We deleted our Disney account. It’s a small thing but I also heard Disney stock was down as well. So let’s keep this going!”

Last Wednesday, ABC, Disney, broadcast affiliates Nexstar, and Sinclair removed Jimmy Kimmel Live from their stations.

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company said in its statement.