Bruce Springsteen Trashes Democrats: They Can’t ‘Speak to the Majority of the Nation’

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is down on Democrats, telling Time they’ll remain irrelevant and ineffective if they don’t find someone who can “speak to the majority” of America.

“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation,” Springsteen told the outlet. “There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”

Springsteen, who campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024, Joe Biden in 2020, Hilary Clinton in 2016, and Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008, was merely echoing a report released by the left-wing think tank Third Way earlier this year. The memo wanred that the langue Democrats used was confusing voters, turning off potential supporters, and alienating others. Third Way created categories of language Democrats should dump:

Therapy-speak

Seminar Room Language

Organizer Jargon

Gender/Orientation Correctness

The Shifting Language of Racial Constructs

Explaining Away Crime

John Nolte took the banned phrases and provided normal people translations:

incarcerated people [thugs]

justice-involved [thug]

dialoguing [chat]

triggering [telling a truth]

microaggression [offending a thin-skinned fascist]

body shaming [funny fat jokes]

subverting norms [behaving like a Democrat]

systems of oppression [opposing merit]

cultural appropriation [eating with chopsticks while you watch Super Fly TNT and your kids run around in sombreros playing Cowboys and Indians]

the unhoused [smelly homeless people]

food insecurity [coming up short at the end of the month because you wasted your food stamps on Entenmann’s and Dr. Pepper]

housing insecurity [about to be a smelly homeless person because you bought weed and Entemann’s before paying the rent]

person who immigrated [foreigner]

birthing person [woman]

pregnant people [women who are pregnant]

cisgender [normal person]

deadnaming [he’ll always be Bruce Jenner to me]

heteronormative [no one really knows what this means]

BIPOC [the minorities]

LGBTQIA+ [the gays and whatever]

involuntary confinement [justice]

Elected Democrats actually tried to pivot away from the aforementioned Orwellian language and leaned into swearing in speeches and TV appearances.

None of appears to be working. Indeed, nearly a year after suffering a historic presidential election defeat Democrats are still underwater with voters on myriad major issues, including the economy, crime, immigration, gun control, and political extremism. Voters trust Republicans on those issues.