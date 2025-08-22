Nolte: No More ‘Birthing Person, LGBTQIA+’ — Fractured Dems Instructed to Talk Like Normal People

Talking points are out instructing Democrats to stop using terms like “birthing person” and “LGBTQIA+” and to begin talking again like Normal People.

First the details, then I’ll get to why this is so glorious…

The Third Way, a leftist think tank that poses as moderate, released a memo Thursday calling on Democrats “Who Wish to Stop Donald Trump and MAGA” to stop using “words and phrases no ordinary person would ever dream of saying.”

The Third Way’s blacklist is broken down into six categories:

Therapy-speak

Seminar Room Language

Organizer Jargon

Gender/Orientation Correctness

The Shifting Language of Racial Constructs

Explaining Away Crime

It’s beyond me why it’s not all under the category of “Orwellian Bullshit.”

And here’s a taste of the blacklisted terms, along with my interpretation of what they really mean:

incarcerated people [thugs]

justice-involved [thug]

dialoguing [chat]

triggering [telling a truth]

microaggression [offending a thin-skinned fascist]

body shaming [funny fat jokes]

subverting norms [behaving like a Democrat]

systems of oppression [opposing merit]

cultural appropriation [eating with chopsticks while you watch Super Fly TNT and your kids run around in sombreros playing Cowboys and Indians]

the unhoused [smelly homeless people]

food insecurity [coming up short at the end of the month because you wasted your food stamps on Entenmann’s and Dr. Pepper]

housing insecurity [about to be a smelly homeless person because you bought weed and Entemann’s before paying the rent]

person who immigrated [foreigner]

birthing person [woman]

pregnant people [women who are pregnant]

cisgender [normal person]

deadnaming [he’ll always be Bruce Jenner to me]

heteronormative [no one really knows what this means]

BIPOC [the minorities]

LGBTQIA+ [the gays and whatever]

involuntary confinement [justice]

This is fantastic for two reasons…

First, what we have here is a call coming from inside the house. Democrats are openly telling Democrats that they have lost the culture wars, which they have, because Democrats have become anti-fun, anti-truth, oppressive, humorless, anti-normal killjoys who talk like HAL from 2001 and want to queer our kids.

But here’s the bestest part…

What will Democrats say instead?

If they don’t say “birthing person” or “pregnant people,” what term do they use?

If they stop saying “incarcerated people” or “justice-involved,” what words do they use?

How do you get around “LGBTQIA+” and “cisgender” and “BIPOC”?

There are only two ways: 1) come up with an equally stupid term or 2) talk like a Normal Person, which will — tee hee — alienate your base of purple-haired boomer harridans who purchase boxed wine at Costco.

Second, ever since the arrival of Obama, Democrats have made the grave error of radicalizing their base with the poison of identity politics. Today, that tail wags the dog. Democrats are stuck with these radicals, with these unforgiving fascists who demand loyalty tests and 100 percent fealty. And the language you use is the most important part of that test. If you don’t use the “approved” language, you’re a Nazi. Period.

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner where any attempt to moderate will result in a brutal backlash from the wealthiest and most intolerant part of their base.

For example…

You’ll notice that the Third Way blacklist does not include “undocumented migrant.”

Why?

Because the Third Way is not moderate.

And.

If the Third Way were to call for an end to that stupid-ass term, they would face outrage, protests, and a blacklisting of their own.

You’ll also notice that the Third Way does not have the moral courage to list alternative words.

Why?

Same reasons.

Watching this play out will be more entertaining than anything on TV.

