Elon Musk: ‘Cancel Netflix for the Health of Your Kids’

Elon Musk took to X on Wednesday to urge the public to cancel their Netflix subscriptions “for the health” of their children.

“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” Musk declared, sharing a post from another X user, who wrote, “Protect your kids. Cancel Netflix” above an image that showed a Trojan Horse carrying “transgender propaganda” inside it.

This comes after Musk added himself to the growing number of consumers who are cancelling their Netflix memberships after the streaming giant’s children’s cartoon show creator Hamish Steele smeared assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk as a “Nazi” in an expletive-laden social media rant.

Notably, Steele is the creator of a Netflix cartoon series, Dead End: Paranormal Park, which is aimed at children and includes a transgender storyline.

While Netflix canceled Dead End: Paranormal Park in 2023, Steele’s recent attack on Kirk appears to have caused the public to look into the type of kids’ content he created, and the transgender propaganda from the series has since resurfaced online, where it went viral.

“This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS,” the popular X account Libs of TikTok said in a Monday post, sharing a clip from the show in which a character informs another character that he is transgender.

Watch Below:

“This is not appropriate for 7 year olds… but apparently Netflix thinks it is. Be careful and pay attention to what your children are watching,” internet personality Jeffery Mead said in reaction to the clip.

In a video, Mead further pointed out that Netflix’s rating for Dead End: Paranormal Park suggests that the series is appropriate for children ages 7 and up.

“Now, I’m not sure why a 7-year-old needs to be introduced to trans ideology, it seems a bit young — but this is live on Netflix,” Mead said. “Do 7-year-olds needs to be introduced to this ideology? No, they don’t.”

Meade went on to wan parents to “pay attention to what your children are watching” because “it seems they’re sneaking things into shows.”

Musk replied to Mead’s X post, writing, “Yeah, this is messed up. Not ok for kids.”

