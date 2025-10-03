Jane Fonda Rages at Democrat Leaders Losing to Trump: ‘Not Good Enough’

Actress Jane Fonda rebuked Democrat Party leaders for being “not good enough” while accusing President Trump of authoritarianism.

The actress issued her claim during an appearance this week on CNN where she promoted her relaunch of the Committee for the First Amendment – a Cold War era organization established in the 1940s to counter the blacklisting of artists during the McCarthy era. She cited her father, Henry Fonda, an original member, as inspiration.

“No president has ever sent troops into the Democratic cities across the country saying full force,” Fonda said.

“No president, as far as I know, has tried to control the Federal Reserve, the central bank. He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy. And so we‘re going to stand up. We‘re creatives. We‘re storytellers. We can do it creatively. We can have a good time while we do it,” she added.

Fonda expressed little hope in Democrat leadership.

“We‘re going to have a good group, and we‘re going to have fun doing it,” Fonda said. “But I also have a PAC, a climate PAC that elects people all over the country because I don‘t feel that our leaders are doing what they need to do. And if you can‘t change the people, change the people. That‘s what we‘re doing.”

In a previous statement, Fonda called upon fellow artists in the industry to stand against “forces of repression” and a “coordinated campaign to silence critics.”

“We know there is power in solidarity and strength in numbers,” the statement read. “We will stand together — fiercely united — to defend free speech and expression from this assault. This is not a partisan issue. That is why we urge every American who cares about the First Amendment — the cornerstone of our democracy — and every artist around the globe who looks to the United States as a beacon of freedom to join us.

“And to those who profit from our work while threatening the livelihoods of everyday working people, bowing to government censorship and cowering to brute intimidation: We see you, and history will not forget. This will not be the last you hear from us,” it added.