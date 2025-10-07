Jon Stewart: ICE Is a ‘Well-Funded Paramilitary Group’ Attacking Grandmothers and ‘Zip-Tying Children’

Jon Stewart smeared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a “well-funded paramilitary group” that is attacking grandmothers and “zip-tying American children” during a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

“ICE went from deporting the worst of the worst to throwing grandmothers onto linoleum and zip-tying American children,” Stewart declared during Monday’s episode of The Daily Show.

Watch Below:

“And everyone’s just supposed to be cool with the new, masked, incredibly well-funded paramilitary group,” Stewart continued in his rant smearing U.S. law enforcement, adding that “Democrats are just reduced to petty gestures of restroom resistance.”

The Daily Show host then played a clip of CNN reporting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently revealing “that she was blocked from entering a city building in Illinois.”

“Victory is ours!” Stewart sarcastically exclaimed, poking fun at Democrats for apparently thinking that locking Noem out of a building is some sort of win.

“Look, I’ve given Democrats an enormous amount of shit for their poor leadership: lack of specific and actionable plans, terrible messaging, abysmal wordplay. Did I mention poor leadership?” Stewart said.

“But standing up for 75 million Americans in this moment to defend the rights of people to go into a little less medical debt seems like the least they can fucking do,” the television host continued.

Stewart then concluded his monologue by suggesting that Republicans do not have a “100 percent” mandate to enact their agenda.

“They’ve just caught a constitutional, administrative, and logistics break,” the Daily Show host surmised.

Notably, President Donald Trump — who campaigned heavily on combatting illegal immigration — won the 2024 election in a landslide victory, securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well, giving the 45th and 47th president a clear mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.