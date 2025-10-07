President Donald Trump reacted Monday to the selection of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, dismissing the choice and questioning why the singer had been selected for the event.

Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that he had “never heard of” Bad Bunny, adding, “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy. They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has sparked debate since the NFL announced in late September that he would headline Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8. The artist, known for performing entirely in Spanish and for his outspoken stance against U.S. immigration enforcement, has also appeared in dresses, high heels, and pink mini skirts. He previously stated he would not perform in the United States again due to concerns that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could target his fans at shows.

The announcement immediately sparked backlash, with some viewers accusing the NFL of being out of touch with its audience. Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick criticized the decision, asserting only English-language songs should be featured at one of America’s most-watched events. Conservative commentators including Benny Johnson also condemned the selection, calling the NFL “self-destructing year after year” over its decision to select Bad Bunny for the halftime show.

The development drew more attention after reports that ICE agents would be present at the event. Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski said the agency would be conducting enforcement operations around the Super Bowl, stating that “there is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally.” Bad Bunny’s earlier statements had warned of ICE “raids” near his concerts, and he has referred to the agency as “motherf***ers” in social media videos denouncing arrests in Puerto Rico.

The artist, who has been among the world’s most-streamed musicians in recent years, was linked in 2022 court filings published by Puerto Rican media to a $2 million investment that helped launch his record label, Rimas Entertainment. The documents alleged that Rafael Jiménez Dan, a former Venezuelan vice minister under Hugo Chávez, provided the funding in 2014 and held a 51 percent ownership stake in the company through his Florida-based businesses.

While hosting Saturday Night Live to open its 51st season, Bad Bunny joked about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance during his monologue, commenting he thought “everybody is happy about it — even Fox News.” He then spoke briefly in Spanish before telling the audience, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!” The Puerto Rican artist is set to make history by performing entirely in Spanish at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Some left-leaning commentators, including Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast, have praised Bad Bunny as a cultural figure representing “the values of the Democratic Party.” The artist endorsed Kamala Harris, who lost to Donald Trump in the November 2024 presidential election.