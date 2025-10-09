Woman Dies After Riding Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Attraction

A woman died after being stricken by a medical episode at Disneyland while riding the Haunted Mansion attraction Monday, a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim, California, said.

Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE via email that “Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction” and “Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived.”

The representative added the victim was later “transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Sutter confirmed the incident “appears to be an unfortunate medical episode,” and there was “no indication of any operating issues with the attraction, which reopened soon after.”

An official cause of death has not been released, but Sutter said the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will announce it at a later time.

The death came almost month after a similar fatality involving a male rider on a moving attraction.

A representative for Disneyland confirmed to PEOPLE a guest required medical assistance in the park and was later transported to a hospital.

The Haunted Mansion ride is slow-moving and has “mildly frightening scenes” but is safe for kids, Disney says on its website. It features ghosts, but the ghosts are friendly, the theme park assures visitors.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Haunted Mansion originally opened in 1969 in the New Orleans Square area of the park.